Amazon Delivery Guy Deliberately Spits on Package, and the Internet Is Fuming

A video of a delivery employee wearing an Amazon vest apparently spitting on a package amid the coronavirus global pandemic is disturbing and infuriating social media. Caught on doorbell camera in a duplex residence in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood and first shared by TMZ, the short clip shows the unidentified man spitting on his hand before smearing it across the package, raising concerns about the safety of mail delivery amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care,” an Amazon spokesperson said in response to the incident. “We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

According to a source, the man filmed delivering the package was reportedly from a third party service and it is unknown if he is still on the job. The clip has rightfully upset many as they attempt to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) coronavirus guidelines, which include frequent hand washing, the use of sanitizers, and social distancing, among others.

“Ewww my word!” wrote one person. “Is he mad because he’s working?? Why would he do that?? Dear lord…what is [Amazon] doing about this?? I will cancel my subscription & tell my sister too??”

“He should be fired,” proposed another.

“In a world where there are eyes on you literally 24/7 when you leave your home, and people still do this stuff?” asked another in disbelief. “Homie wanted to be fired.”

“Disgusting,” added one. “We should all be coming together to do everything in our power to protect everyone.”

“Appears to be wiping something off before scanning,” suggested somebody else. “Not sure this is malicious.”

“I don’t trust anyone in anything , I’m done with people now in days,” reacted one person to the clip. “I have to find me a dog and do everything my self….. And pls Get his name and smear it on the internet here. Plus criminal charges.”

“Welp that’s his job and hopefully he does time like bruh wtf wrong with people,” tweeted another viewer of the video.

“Why must I be surrounded by these sick humans…” asked one.

“People are evil seriously,” added another.

“[Donald Trump] close down all delivery businesses,” proposed somebody else.

“He does this while having that logo with a huge smile on his back!” pointed out one Twitter user. “The irony!”

“That’s terrible,” commented another person. “I’m sure [Amazon] took care of this matter. But not all delivery drivers are like this leave a little appreciation note/ or a surprise gift for them if you can [We Are All In This Together].”

“Should be charged with terrorism and hope the homeowner file a lawsuit against him just to poor salt into the wound,” tweeted one person.

“What the hell is wrong with people?!?!?!?” asked somebody else.

“His job: Goodbye,” added another.

“Why just why?” questioned somebody else who had watched the video. “Wtf people.”

“Should go to jail,” suggested somebody else.