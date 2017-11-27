The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Now that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, it’s time to celebrate Cyber Monday! If you’re hoping for some good deals, then Amazon certainly has you covered, boasting sales on everything from computers to Kindles to TVs.
Below is a list of the best Cyber Monday deals that Amazon has to offer this year, whether you’re looking to spruce up your home or show up Santa.
AMAZON DEVICES
- Kindle for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (usually $119.99)
- Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Amazon Tap for $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $99.99 (usually $119.99)
- Amazon Dash Buttons for $2.49 (usually $4.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (usually $39.99)
- Echo Dot for $29.99 (usually $49.99)
- Echo (second generation) for $79.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo Plus for $119.99 (usually $149.99)
- Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle for $54.98 (usually $89.98)
TVS
- Sony 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model) for $478.00 (usually $599.99)
- Sony 55-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model) for $598.00 (usually $799.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $42.49 (usually $69.99)
AUDIO
- Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $249.95 (usually $353.60)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black for $99.00 (usually $129.00)
- Anker SoundBuds Curve Wireless Headphones for $19.49 (usually $29.99)
GAMING
- Samsung CHG90 Series Curved 49-Inch Gaming Monitor for $999.99 (usually $1,499.99)
- Oculus Rift and Touch Virtual Reality System for $349.00 (usually $399.00)
- The PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle for $299 (usually $399)
- Nintendo Neon Joy-Con for $67.99 (usually $79.99)
- One year PlayStation Plus subscription for $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- DualShock 4 controllers for $33–$38 (usually $59.99)
- Xbox One wireless controllers for $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse for $14.24 (usually $39.99)
- SteelSeries Rival 700 Gaming Mouse for $55.62 (usually $99.99)
- Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $49.99 (usually $99.99)
- Overwatch GOTY Edition (Online Game Code) for $29.99.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) is $24.99, (usually $59.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One) is $25 (usually $59.99)
CHARGERS AND CABLES
- Anker PowerPort II Portable Charger with 2 PowerIQ Ports for $12.59 (usually $15.99)
- Anker PowerCore II 10000 Portable Charger with PowerIQ 2.0 for $22.65 (usually $29.99)
- Anker PowerCore II 6700 Portable Charger for $15.90 (usually $19.99)
- RAVPower Dual USB C Wall Charger for $13.99 (usually $19.99)
- RAVPower Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger with Dual USB Ports for $7.99 (usually $9.99)
- iPhone lightning cable by Lab C for $5.99 (usually $19.99)
- Anker PowerLine II 6-Foot Lightning Cable for $10.19 (usually $12.99)
MISC.
- Essential Phone with World’s Smallest 4K 360 degree Camera for $399 (usually $620)
- Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit with Motion Sensor Bundle for $67.29 (usually $90)
- Wide Angle Camera Lens Clip for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy for $14.29 (usually $17.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk X4S for $279.99 (usually $399.99)
- RAVPower USB C Power Bank with Type C Output for $36.99 (usually $49.99)
- Eufy RoboVac 11+ for $159.99 (usually $249.99)
You’ll definitely want to jump on these deals fast though, because they can sell out quickly and the items are often not restocked during the duration of the sale.