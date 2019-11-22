Amazon Announces Big Deals, Reveals Black Friday Sale Actually Starts This Week

To the surprise of many, Amazon has revealed that its Black Friday sale will actually start this week, and the company has announced some big deals. From Amazon Kindles, to smart doorbells and great toys for the kids, shoppers will find a lot to be excited on the list. According to KDVR FOX Denver, the deals that have been unveiled will be available through Nov. 29.
However, in addition to the week-long deals, a number of one-time deals will also launch, with some of them dropping on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), and then coming on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).
Echo and Echo Dot
Echo Dot is $27.99 off — just $22 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97
All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off — just $34.99
Echo Show 5 is $40 off — just $49.99
All-new Echo is $40 off — just $59.99
Echo Input is $20 off — just $14.99
Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98
Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks
Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off — just $19.99
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off — just $24.99
All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off — just $89.99
Ring Doorbell and other electronics
Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off — just $179
Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179
Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99
Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)
Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
Kindle Fire 7 and Kids Edition products
All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off — just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97
Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off — just $59.99
All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off — just $79.99
Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off — just $29.99
Electronics
Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
Video games
Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software
Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con
Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Save on Xbox One
Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
Save up to 33% on Play Station 4 Slim 1TB bundle
Save on Oculus Rift S
Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories
Toys
Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
Save up to 30% on select strategy games
Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel
Save up to 30% on select party games
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers
Save on Hamilton Beach
Save up to 35% on Vitamix
Save on Nespresso
Save on Dash Appliances
Save up to 44% on KitchenAid
Save on Instant Pot
Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers
Save up to 25% on select mattresses
Save on Ashley Mattresses
Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets
Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro
Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet
Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick
Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S
Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661
Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings (cont.)
Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron
Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
Save up to 20% on Kidde products
Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans
Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools
Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit
Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir
Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums