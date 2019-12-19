Alyssa Milano Reacts to President Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Alyssa Milano is not jumping up and down after President Donald Trump‘s impeachment. The actress took to Twitter following news the House approved two articles of impeachment — Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress — Wednesday saying that while she expected to “jump up” when it happened, her reaction was very different.

The House passed both articles of impeachment after six hours of major debate, following weeks of hearings regarding Trump’s behavior to Ukraine where he allegedly leveraged military aid in exchange for a political favor. The vote was largely along party lines for both articles.

Milano admitted she was “sad and heartbroken” over the damage Trump had already done and said the U.S. will take “generations to recover” from his tenure as president.

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

In a follow-up tweet she added: “This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defense of our democracy.”

Milano’s followers, as well as online trolls, responded to her message with mixed reactions to the impeachment news.

“He’s not going anywhere. This is a moment in history that will haunt the democrats for many years,” one user commented.

“Not generations Alyssa… the hate has always been there… law and order (and love and respect) in the government will be restored when most of the rascals that emboldened this bad man are voted out of office next year. They will pay the price for their complicity & corruption,” another passionate user wrote.

“I have such mixed emotions. It’s such a solemn time for the country and the fact a whole political party refuses to accept the facts of trump’s abuse of power is disheartening,” another user commented.

With the vote passed in the House, the proceedings now move to the Senate. The impeachment would move to a removal from office if 67 Senators vote for removals. Republicans hold 53 seats and Democrats vote 45. With the party lines cemented on the issue in the House, many believe Trump’s removal from office is unlikely.

Trump responded to the impeachment news during a rally in Michigan Wednesday.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump told the crowd, as first reported by the New York Times. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”