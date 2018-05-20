Al Sharpton Claims Racists Are ‘Losing Their Minds’ Over Royal Wedding

Reverend Al Sharpton says the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is a sign that white supremacy is out the door.

Sharpton reportedly spoke of the nuptials during his weekly National Action Network rally Saturday in Harlem as millions across the globe had their eyes on the ceremony taking place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle between the Royal and Markle, who is biracial.

“When you got little white girls in Wales saying, ‘I want to be like Meghan,’ there’s a shift worldwide that white make supremacy is on its last break,” Sharpton said.

“When you have little white girls in Arkansas look up and say, ‘I want to be beautiful and smart like Michelle Obama. I want to dress like the Obama girls (Sasha and Malia),’ that’s where that white supremacy is questioned. White parents in their living room say, ‘We’ve got to do something.’ That’ what (Donald) Trump played on. ‘We’re losing control of our own children,’” he added.

@TheRevAl on the #RoyalWedding this morning. “When you got little white girls in Wales saying, ‘I want to be like Meghan,’ there’ s a shift worldwide that white male supremacy is on its last breath.” — Chauncey Alcorn (@Uptown_Buck) May 19, 2018

According to the New York Daily News, Sharpton went into history to reference a queen with African roots that was hidden by the British monarchy at the time — but also said things would be different this time around.

“They hid the fact that there was an African-blooded queen 57 years married to King George III, named Sophie Charlotte,” Sharpton said.

“But Meghan is too well-known, Y’all ain’t gonna hide Meghan. In fact, she brought mama there so y’all can’t,” he continued, referring to Markle’s mom Doria Ragland, who attended the wedding Saturday, and also had tea with fellow royals on Friday.

Markle incorporated some aspects of her biracial upbringing into Saturday’s ceremony.

The special day featured an African-American Bishop from Chicago, a black choir and famous sons by African-American artists like “Stand By Me” and “This Little Light of Mine,” which became an anthem of the civil rights movement in America.

Sharpton later added that white supremacists are “losing their minds” because things aren’t the way they once were when it comes to clear lines between different races.

“They’re losing their minds because the world is passing away where they are the standard,” Sharpton said. “Where they decide what is beauty, where they decide what is of intellectual depth.”

Markle and Prince Harry officially said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, May 19 surrounded by family, friends, and members of the public.