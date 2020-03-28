Ainsley Earhardt, Fox News Host, Blasted for Complaining Women Can’t Get Their Hair and Nails Done During Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt is being lambasted online after lamenting not being able to get her hair and nails done amid the coronavirus pandemic during her appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday. During a conversation in which Earhardt echoed President Donald Trump’s statements that the shutdown recommended by health officials to flatten the curve of the deadly virus would hurt the economy, she brought up the change to many women’s beauty routines necessitated by quarantine efforts.

“Women — all my friends are saying — you know, this is not a priority. People are dying, and I realize that,” Earhardt said. “But they can’t get their nails done.”

With the United States passing the grim 1,000-death milestone in its fight against coronavirus Thursday and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection reporting 85,356 cases of confirmed COVID-19, the overwhelming response to Earhardt’s complaints were ones of disgust. Keep scrolling to see her full remarks as well as what people had to say in return.

Full Remarks

Earhardt, who appears on social media to be riding out the quarantine on the beaches of Long Island with her family, added that at this point, she does not want to “go back to the city.”

“I don’t want to be around the area that’s affected the most,” she continued. “But I’m thinking, like, all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment. You got to think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothes before all of this happened — if you want to return it, are stores going to wave that 30-day period where you get your money back if you need to return something?”

Full Remarks (cont.)

Directing her statements at her male co-hosts at this point, Earhardt doubled down, “Y’all don’t think about this, guys ― this is not a priority ― but women have to get their hair done.”

“I saw someone tweet, ‘You’re going to see what color our real hair is, because our roots are going to grow in,’” she continued. “Women ― all my friends are saying ― you know, this is not a priority. People are dying, and I realize that. But they can’t get their nails done. Businesses are closed everywhere right now. We’re in priority mode right now. It’s pharmacies and grocery stores. Those are really the only places people are going now.”

Watch It All Happen

“all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can’t get their nails done” pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020

The moment in which Earhardt zeroed in on her hair and nails was quickly shared online, going viral as people shared their own thoughts on the moment on Twitter.

Reactions

Much of Twitter called out Earhardt’s “privilege” to be worrying about appearance in the times in which people are fearing for their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

“Grandma, how did you survive The Great Inconvenience of 2020? Is it true that you couldn’t book a manicure for weeks?” — Future Grandchildren of Privilege — Gary Wright (@ItsMeGaryLee) March 26, 2020

Dead God – the absolute vacuousness of this woman –

Hair color & nails –

Please America – stop listening to @FoxNews

They are going to make the pandemic in America worse & cost people their lives –

Likely they already have —- — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) March 26, 2020

More Reactions

Others accused Earhardt of attempting to put people in the service industry. at risk of contracting the virus so that she could have her hair and nails done at their hands.

People need to realize that @ainsleyearhardt has clothes to return and needs to get her nails done. This is so hard for her right now. All of you whiny people out of work or those with dying parents in nursing homes just have no idea how hard things really are for people like her — ChangeitNow☃️ (@Juls4Change) March 26, 2020

She’s basically saying people need to get back to work so they can service her. I hate this person. I truly hate this woman. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 26, 2020

Broader Concerns

Still others accused Earhardt of having tunnel vision when it comes to the global pandemic, which so far has killed at least 26,827 people worldwide and left countless others without jobs or mourning the loss of loved ones.

I have spoken to many friends, family and coworkers from both sides of the Atlantic. Not a single person has mentioned concerns over hair or nails. — Sharon Ní Bhaoill (@goddessmode) March 26, 2020

My only concern regarding hair, waxing, nails, dog grooming, etc is that a lot of those workers have no safety net, and a lot of their clients are very tight fisted when it comes time to pay a gratuity for good service. My mom was a nail tech, and no clients meant no money. — Kristy M (@llamalluv) March 26, 2020

Healthcare Worker concerns

Other people on Twitter brought up how dire the situation is for health care workers, who are working around the clock, often without proper protection and equipment in the United States, where there is a shortage of surgical masks and gloves.

@ainsleyearhardt guess who is not concerned about hair and nails right now? Don’t think out loud, sweetie, you’re not bright enough. pic.twitter.com/kOnTTGwTum — Wendy Whidden (@WendyWhidden) March 26, 2020

Nurses are wearing trash bags and one nurse died yesterday but @ainsleyearhardt and her friends can’t get their hair or nails done https://t.co/U05SkMhfkA — MDR🦋🦇 (@michelediane22) March 26, 2020

Earhardt has yet to respond publicly to the criticism.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images