Adult Film Star Says Sex Robots Could Take Jobs

An adult film star is concerned that sex robots could take away her job and lead to the crumbling of the pornography industry.

Ela Darling told The U.K. Daily Star that she’s worried the rising popularity of sex robots among the wealthy could rob her of her livelihood.

“Sex robots are going to be a game changer,” she told the Star last week. “And I think now is the time to start thinking about these things as this is going to be a technology that people will be embracing in – which is a sensitive thing to be in. Right now [we’re] at the stage where sex robots are being invented and the next step will be everybody has a sex robot.”

Sex robots have been on the market for years and the technology continues to improve. And while the cost means they still aren’t readily available, Darling says she still believes there will be a day where more people will have sex with robots than other humans.

“I don’t think it will be everybody but it will be some people,” the 31-year-old said. “But sex robots are filling a very physical need, but with porn and virtual reality porn it’s more of a person and a physiological need.”

Then again, another porn star, Blair Williams, told the Star that she’s not concerned. “I don’t believe that artificial technology could completely replace natural human connection,” she told the Star.

Darling said she does share some of the concerns of tech experts who warn that sex robots could be hacked.

“Imagine having your genitals inside a robot,” Darling told the Star. “You want to make sure there are securities in these things that can’t be used against these people. Sex robots can become killer robots.”

Sex robots are not cheap. The Daily Beast reported in August that a Roxxxy doll, which Douglas Hines introduced in 2010 at the Las Vegas Adult Entertainment Expo, can cost between $9,995 and $12,000 when customized. “Our robots allow people to experiment and fulfill the desires that they may not be able to express because their real-life partner doesn’t allow it,” Hines, who claims his robots offer full artificial companionship beyond the bedroom, noted.