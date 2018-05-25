Active Shooter Reported at Indiana Middle School, 2 Reportedly Injured

Police are currently responding to a possible active shooter situation at an Indiana middle school, with two people reported injured.

Authorities lead students to school buses amid active shooter incident at Indiana middle school; two victims have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is in custody. https://t.co/gjto6RmkQG pic.twitter.com/J1TIgwdYLg — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

ABC News has reported that officers were seen leading students to buses, presumably to get them away from any immediate and present danger.

It is also reported that the injured include one adult and one teenager who have been transported to a nearby hospital. It has also been reported that a third individual was injured, but that is currently unconfirmed.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

Police have reportedly confirmed that the families of the victims have been notified.

The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, and the suspected shooter is now in police custody.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

Police have also informed news outlets, as well as the public, that all the students have been transported to to the Noblesville High School where parents can be reunited with them.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the shooting, with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeting, “As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville.”

As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 25, 2018

This new shooting comes only one week after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas where 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter in that incident was quickly taken into police custody as well and remains in jail at this time.