Active Shooter Reported at Indiana Middle School, 2 Reportedly Injured

Police are currently responding to a possible active shooter situation at an Indiana middle school, with two people reported injured.

ABC News has reported that officers were seen leading students to buses, presumably to get them away from any immediate and present danger.

It is also reported that the injured include one adult and one teenager who have been transported to a nearby hospital. It has also been reported that a third individual was injured, but that is currently unconfirmed.

Police have reportedly confirmed that the families of the victims have been notified.

The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, and the suspected shooter is now in police custody.

Police have also informed news outlets, as well as the public, that all the students have been transported to to the Noblesville High School where parents can be reunited with them.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the shooting, with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeting, “As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville.”

This new shooting comes only one week after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas where 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter in that incident was quickly taken into police custody as well and remains in jail at this time.

