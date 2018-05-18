Active Shooter Reported at Texas High School

A Santa Fe, Texas high school was placed on lockdown Friday morning following reports of an active shooter situation.

Officers responded to Santa Fe High School just before 8 a.m. local time after receiving reports of shots fired.

Galveston County sheriff’s office says units are responding to reports of shots fired at Sante Fe school; no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt https://t.co/v6lG1QWsYZ pic.twitter.com/E0nmM9Zynq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Galveston County sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson told CBS News that units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

CBS News reports that in addition to the Santa Fe Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI is also reporting to offer assistance. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on social media that it was also responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

Students are being lined up outside the school, and their backpacks are being deposited for officials.

The Santa Fe school district alerted parents that lockdown was initiated at the high school.

A mother told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV that the shooting took place in an art classroom between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,’” the student told the television station.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report. Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field and three life-flight helicopters landing at the school.

Law enforcement responded to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard “popping sounds.” Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston. Santa Fe High School has more than 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

