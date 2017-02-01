7 Times Mila Kunis Made Us LOL With Her Brutally Honest Thoughts on Motherhood

Now that Mila Kunis and hubby Ashton Kutcher have welcomed their second child into the world, it’s time we sat back and appreciated Kunis’ brutally honest thoughts on motherhood. Enjoy seven of her most hilarious quotes below — you’re welcome.

1. On being shamed for breastfeeding in public: Kunis told Vanity Fair that it’s not fair for people to judge when it comes to feeding your child. “I think it’s unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public,” the Bad Moms star said. “In the States and in our culture, we sexualize the breast so much that there’s an aspect of it that people just don’t know how to wrap their head around the idea of showing your breast in public. But I respect the opinions on both sides. If it’s not for you, don’t look.”

2. On learning about kids: “Children are f—ing crazy,” she joked to Glamour. “They’re also suicidal. Like, at the park, certain jungle gyms have an opening for older kids to jump out of. She’s 19 months; she can’t jump. She just walks off it as if she’s on a pirate ship.”

3. On her how her second pregnancy is different than her first: “The other day, someone asked how far along I was,” Kunis said on Live! With Kelly. “I was like, ‘I have no idea. I can tell you when I’m due, and then do the math afterward.’ For the first one, I could tell you precisely what she was developing, what stage it was. The second one, I’m running after a toddler, or working, so I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s right: I’m pregnant.’”

4. On experiencing a career change: “During a Reddit AMA, Kunis explained, “It is the most life-changing experience you can have, in my opinion. Everything changed. I am proud to be a stay-at-home mom. I have no desire to be in front of the camera. I find her to be the most challenging job I’ve had.”

5. On eventually going back to work: “I have to be honest because I was with [Wyatt] every day for the first four months, every day of her little life. I cried. I did. It’s weird. It’s very strange. If anyone’s a mom, and being a stay-at-home mom, it’s a very weird feeling to all of a sudden leave your child,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

6. On who’s allowed in the delivery room: “Two people are allowed in my delivery room: my doctor and my significant other. And [Kutcher] is staying above the action. He’ll be head to head. Not head to vag. Unless he wants to risk his life and see. But I wouldn’t if I were him.” Kunis graphically added to Marie Claire, “I highly doubt he wants to see that being ripped apart and shredded. Because it will be shredded. It’s just a matter of how badly.”

7. On loving your child no matter what: “If she murdered somebody in cold blood, I would love her. I would be like, ‘That’s okay.’ It’s so weird, but when she was born, I was like, ‘This is the most incredible thing that’s ever happened,’” Mila joked to Ellen DeGeneres.

