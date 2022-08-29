5 of the Best End of Summer Must-Haves You Need for Fall

While much of the country might still be in the middle of a heat wave and summer is on its way out in just a matter of days, there are still a number of products you need that are the perfect transition to fall. As the falling leaves and fading sunlight arrive with a possibility of triggering some seasonal anxiety, these PopCulture.com tried and chosen products will help greet the cooler days for a very relaxing autumn.

Whether you're planning a relaxing staycation, taking a road trip or flying off overseas for the upcoming holidays, check out the best summer to fall products that will be worth adding to your pumpkin latte, sweater-weather routine.

Solawave Wand

(Photo: Solawave Wand)

Promising to give you the best skin of your life in just two weeks, the award-winning Solawave Wand is a favorite among thousands of customers including some of our favorite celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Portable and easy to use, get beautiful skin from the comfort of your couch! Helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes and dark circles, the clinically-proven pen-sized device combines four skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial: red light therapy, microcurrents, facial massage and therapeutic heat. PopCulture.com had the chance to test the product this summer and can attest results were noticeable almost immediately, with an evidently depuffed appearance that was smooth with a healthy glow. Best used with serums for results that show immediately, the Solawave Wand depuffs and energizes skin in as little as 5 minutes a day, three times a week. It's available in three colors: ombre, rose gold and black. For more details, head to Solawave Wand.

Rel Beauty: No Duh Lip Balm

(Photo: Rel Beauty)

Clean beauty is the future and actress, comedian and TV host Arielle Vandenberg is leading the way with her new consciously created brand Rel Beauty. With more products in the works, Vandenberg's official foray into the beauty world kick starts with the No Duh line, a collection of essential lip balms retailing for $16 made with vegan beeswax blends, regeneratively-sourced shea butter and other naturally derived oils. Like your lips but only better, the lip balms are available in six shades that range from clear to a berry red, and are made with natural, organic ingredients using plant-based preservatives with deliciously natural scents you'll love. (Our PopCulture.com favorite is Most Definitely and Frick Yes!) Best of all, customers can now replenish their collection with a reoccurring lip balm delivery subscription, so you never have to go without hydrated lips again! With plans from 15 to 60 days, save 20% off for specialty deliveries. For more details head to Rel Beauty.

Proven Eye Cream Duo

(Photo: PROVEN Eye Cream Duo)

PROVEN Skincare launched its first personalized Eye Cream Duo this year, formulated with potent ingredients that help target multiple skin concerns while nourishing the delicate area around the eyes. The duo powered by AI, which is also the first of its brand, customizes the experience for each consumer with a pair of creams that target depuffing, soothing and effective under makeup while also offering deep moisture to reduce dark circles and encourage firming with wrinkle reduction. The personalized day eye cream and the night eye cream also protect from elemental exposure and digital pollution like blue light, to hydrate the area with a light, non-greasy texture. For more information, head to PROVEN Skincare.

Lolavie: Lightweight Hair Oil

(Photo: Lolavie)

Jennifer Aniston has been synonymous with "good hair" ever since her days on Friends and the style icon continues to retain that title all these years later thanks to her haircare collection, LolaVie. The A-lister started her own brand last September with a goal of combining clean, naturally derived ingredients and high-performing formulas for a product that is light and flawless — and spoiler alert, it's an amazing haircare product. Talk about a game-changer that leaves your hair feeling noticeably soft and healthy. While PopCulture.com got to test both products, the new lightweight hair oil is a must-have, thanks to its delicious scent and hydrating elements that fight frizz, smooths split ends, boost shine, and repair the look of damage with a vegan keratin complex and natural botanical extracts like bamboo, chia, coconut, and other plant-based ingredients. Between the Glossing Detangler that retails for $25 with its chia seed-based complex and the Lightweight Hair Oil retailing for $32, Aniston's cruelty-free, vegan LolaVie products are exactly what your hair needs minus the salon-style price. For more information, head to LolaVie.

HoneyDew Scrumptious Travel Pillow

(Photo: Honeydew)

The holiday season is right around the corner and that means plenty of traveling, so naturally, the best companion you need to help you recharge and refresh is the HoneyDew Scrumptious Travel Pillow retailing for $99. Unlike other travel pillows, the Scrumptious pillow offers travelers the experience of home while you're away. With its unique 12" by 21" design a bit larger than the usual travel pillow, the lusciously filled Scrumptious, both soft and pliable, is built for life on the road and includes its very own carrying bag. Despite appearing smooshed in the bag too, the pillow also manages to maintain its form and structure for a good night's rest you can count on over hotel pillows or whatever your relatives set up in the guest room. For more details, head to Honeydew.