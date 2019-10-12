4 Dead, 3 Injured in Brooklyn Nightclub Shooting

A wild shooting connected to a reported illegal gambling club in Brooklyn left four dead and three more injured early Saturday morning. The four men killed were pronounced dead at the scene at the Triple A Aces Private & Social Rental Space in Weeksville, Brooklyn according to The Daily Mail.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. ET, pulling police away from another shooting incident. Fifteen people were in the location at the time and 15 shots were fired, while police treated the scene as a robbery or gambling dispute gone awry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police found a .9mm pistol at the scene and an untouched revolver. Reports of gunshots started around 6:55 a.m. and firefighters were first on the scene shortly after. The location is officially closed according to The Daily Mail but authorities indicate that it was being used for unlicensed gambling.

4 people were killed and 3 others wounded in an early morning shooting in Brooklyn, the police said. A suspect wasn’t yet identified. https://t.co/114pdb59ac — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2019

The bodies remained at the scene, along with several remnants of a night of gambling. The victims of the shooting ranged between 32 and 49 years old according to Daily Mail, with their identities remaining under wraps until loved ones were notified.

Locals and neighbors surrounding the scene once the Sun began to rise, including several who were crying and consoling each other as the surviving victims were led away. This includes a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man both shot in the leg, and a 49-year-old man who was shot in the right arm according to The Daily Mail.

An eighth person was treated for a minor injury to their leg while fleeing the scene during the incident.

One woman at the scene had to be removed and handcuffed, while a video captured by a bystander featured a hooded man handcuffed and being led by police. A comment on the video also noted that the suspects escaped the scene.

“They must have gotten away in the car that ran that light,” a voice on the video said according to The Daily Mail.

DEVELOPING: Four people were killed in an early morning shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Three others were injured.https://t.co/59AlZluZ2b pic.twitter.com/mbl6IMpizN — Citizen New York (@CitizenAppNYC) October 12, 2019

Police had no indications for what sparked the incident and were interviewing those close to the scene. They did note that the location did not have a history of incidents. The building owner did indicate that he has rented the property to a “stand-up guy” over the past two years, typically for birthday parties or other events. The owner did make it clear he didn’t know what was really happening inside.

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what happened,” owner Samuel Revells told The New York Daily News. “It’s not my operation. I understand people got killed there and it’s crazy and I’m very upset, very upset.”