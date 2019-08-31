Multiple Injuries in Active Shooter Situation Between Odessa and Midland, Texas

[UPDATE, 6:26 p.m. EST: One has been reported dead, 10+ injured in an “active shooting situation” in West Texas, per CNN sources. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more reports.] At least 30 people have reportedly been shot in an active shooter situation on a stretch of highway between Odessa and Midland, Texas, police said Saturday afternoon. Midland police said they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One of the suspects is suing a hijacked U.S. Postal Service van.

The City of Midland told KOSA authorities took one of the suspects into custody at the Cinergy movie theater, but no other details were available.

Police told CBS News that 10 victims were shot in Midland and 20 shot in Odessa. CBS News also reports a Texas State Trooper was shot and the victim’s condition is unknown. However, The New York Times is reporting that two people are dead.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News. There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles. As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa



President Donald Trump was also briefed on the situation, according to the network.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles,” Midland police said in a statement on Facebook. “One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

In a previous statement, police said, “There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible.”

Odessa police also issued a statement, urging residents to stay off the road.

“A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people,” the statement reads. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The University of Texas Permain Basin is also on lockdown.

“Law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter,” a university spokesperson said in a tweet. “Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in East Odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control.”

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.