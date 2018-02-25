Korean Guitar Kid Steals Show at Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday by leaving visitors with an unforgettable impression thanks to 13-year-old guitar shredder, Yang Tae-hwan.

Yang turned “Winter,” a concerto piece from the 1725 baroque symphony The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi into one of the single best moments at the 2018 Winter Games. The teenager turned the 293-year-old classical symphony piece into hard rocking guitar solo, reminiscent of a sound ripped from The Who’s Quadrophenia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though K-Pop stars CL and EXO performed, Yang’s look and his skills grabbed all the attention. He sported curly hair, a killer leather jacket and glasses while he played his guitar.

According to NPR’s Elise Hu, Yang was discovered on a TV talent show called Star King, which he appeared on in 2013. He is from Gangwon province, where Pyeongchang is located.

The closing ceremony also featured a performance from Oh Yeon Joon, an 11-year-old who sang an incredible rendition of the Olympic anthem. Like Yang, Oh also appeared on a reality show. He was on We Kid when he was 9 years old, reports HuffPost.

Yang’s guitar skills impressed everyone who was watching.

That Korean kid on the guitar was awesome! Really killing it.#ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/wab0DONbZk — Robbie Lee. Cook✨🐺 (@RobbieLeeCook95) February 25, 2018

That’s some sublime South Korean electric guitar/heavy rock version of Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’ with a crazy light display. Love it. #ClosingCeremony #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics2018 — Dan B (@danbullock) February 25, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics ended with Norway leading the pack with 39 medals, including 14 golds. Team USA came in fourth with 23, including nine gold medals. South Korea, the home country, came in sixth with 17 medals, including five golds.

NBC will air the Closing Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Photo credit: Instagram/_ebbyebs