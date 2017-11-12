Teen Girl Allegedly Kills Her Newborn Baby After Sticking a Rock in Her Throat

A teenage girl has been accused of killing her newborn baby girl after sticking a rock down her throat.

Alaya Dotson, a 16-year-old from Denver, Colorado, allegedly shoved the rock down the baby’s throat just an hour after she gave birth to her, Inside Edition reports.

Alaya told police that she didn’t know she was pregnant, and realized she was giving birth while using the bathroom in her house in September.

After she gave birth, Alaya took the baby up to her room and laid on the floor next to her. She told the authorities that the baby’s arms were moving, but she wasn’t crying.

She then wrapped the girl up in a blanket before taking her outside onto the patio and placing a rock in the baby’s throat.

Alaya’s mother discovered the 16-year-old outside with “a lot of blood on her shirt” and noticed blood on the blanket the baby was wrapped in. Alaya’s mom called the police, but her daughter told her the baby was already dead.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital where a one-inch rock was removed from her throat. She died later that morning.

Alaya allegedly has been charged with murder and will be tried in court as an adult.