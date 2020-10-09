13 Men Now Charged in Kidnapping Plots Against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Identities Revealed

✖

A total of 13 men have now been charged in kidnapping plots against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Additionally, the identities of the men have been revealed by authorities. According to Fox 2 Detroit, six of the men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — are being charged at the federal level. The other seven are being charged at the state level.

Regarding the federal charges, the six men in custody are said to have been plotted for months, including consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities have described as a militia. The men are also alleged to have done rehearsals for their plan in August and September. According to federal authorities, the men planned to kidnap Whitmer from her private residence, and leave explosives to slow down any police who may pursue them. They then planned to take her to secluded place somewhere in Wisconsin where they would have tried her for treason.

13 men face conspiracy, terrorism charges in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, reports @TimSkubick https://t.co/B4Xmvqjp0b pic.twitter.com/pVsD6UbCcE — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) October 8, 2020

Five of the men charged at the federal leveal are Michigan residents, except for Croft. They all were arrested on Wednesday night, and face up to life in prison if they are convicted. Four of them been planning on Wednesday to meet to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear." The FBI quoted one of the men as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Regarding the seven men charged at the state level, they are Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico, and Joseph Morrison. These men are charged with multiple crimes including providing material to support a terrorist act and felony firearm charges. In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, "There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies."

Nessel added, "These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others." Authorities have alleged that these men wanted to execute a civil war plan against law enforcement, so that they could then attack the Capitol in Lansing.