10 Shot at San Bernardino, California Apartment Complex

Ten people were shot in the common area of an apartment complex in San Bernadino, California, on Sunday night, CNN reports.

“We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired,” said San Bernardino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead, via the Huffington Post. “We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical.”

It is currently unclear whether the shooting was random or whether the victims were targeted. There is gang activity in the area, though Lawhead was unsure whether that was a factor in the shooting.

All of the victims were believed to be adults, and the victims were reportedly gathered outside playing games, CBS News reports.

Lawhead said that after police received the call, they arrived to find “at least 10 victims down.”

“We believe that there was an exchange of gunfire,” he told reporters.

One woman who lives near the area says she heard 15-20 gunshots.

“My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house. He was outside at the time of the shooting,” Alysa Marie told CNN.

“About five minutes later, the helicopter was circling around our street, talking on the loudspeaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job.”

Eduardo Rivas, who also lives near the complex, said he heard a motorcycle as well as multiple gunshots.

“I heard around four shots, then what sounded like a motorcycle speeding off,” he said. “After that, just a continuation of gunshots.”

Investigators say handguns and rifles were used in the attack, which is not believed to be terrorist-related.

Some of those involved have reportedly not cooperated with police, while others have given information to authorities. There was a large police presence at the scene after the shooting.

“I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don’t want to guess how many,” Lawhead said. “We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes so we hope that they will yield information for us.”

There is currently no suspect in custody.

