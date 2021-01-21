$731.1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Maryland

A $731.1 million-winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Maryland, marking the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history, lottery officials shared on Thursday. The winning numbers of 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X were announced on Wednesday night.

Should the winner, who has not been revealed, take the payment in a lump-sum, it would be worth $546.8 million, though they would receive an estimated 731.1 million if they chose payments over 29 years. Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous and have at least 182 days to claim their prize, though deadlines have been extended amid Maryland's COVID-19 state of emergency. Any ticket that reaches its expiration date while the state of emergency remains in effect can be redeemed for up to 30 days after the date the state of emergency is lifted.

Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD sold the only winning #Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million. We spoke to the owner and he has no idea who bought it. The story at 5 & 6. #wbal pic.twitter.com/5kAlqcb7zd — Lowell Melser (@MelserWBAL) January 21, 2021

Lonaconing Mayor John Coburn told 11 News that the winners are a local couple who are longtime residents of the small town and wish to remain anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, and store manager Lisa Llewellyn shared that she received a call at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 informing her that the store had sold the lucky ticket. She immediately told the store's owner, Richard Ravenscroft.

"When I was going back, I said to him, 'The lottery wants to talk to you,' and I think we sold the big winner," Llewellyn recalled. Ravenscroft added, "I'm really excited for somebody, and we don't know who yet."

Up until this week's win, the biggest lottery prize the store had sold was a scratch-off ticket that was worth $150,000. Due to the Powerball win, Coney Market will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket, and Ravenscroft shared that "We're going to figure the taxes and then the employees are going to get some of it and I'll get some of it." In addition to the Powerball winner, there were 13 second-tier prizes won during Wednesday's Powerball drawing including one ticket sold in Maryland with the Power Play option, which doubled the prize to $2 million.