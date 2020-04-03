Gun Sales Are Increasing Amid Growing Number of Coronavirus Cases, and Social Media Chimes In

Gun sales are reportedly increasing across the United States, amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, and social media is chiming in. According to Buzzfeed, a new chart shows that U.S. gun dales spiked in March, topping the previous record that was set after the tragic Sandy Hook shooting.

Notably, the outlet spoke with some gun retailers the same month, all of whom reported higher sales. "I think with the way things have escalated quite quickly around the world and in the US in just the last couple of weeks, it's very hard to tell what's going to happen next," said Kevin Lim, owner of Bulletproof Zone, a tactical gear retailer.

The gun sales spike has gotten a lot of attention on social media, with one Twitter user commenting, "People who want the world to turn into a post-apocalyptic movie are strange." Another added, "Public health crisis enhances another ongoing public health crisis."

Scroll down to read more reactions to the startling gun sales data.