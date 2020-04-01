New Jersey High School Coach Dead at 30 of Coronavirus After Showing Signs of Recovery

✖

A high school baseball coach in New Jersey has reportedly died of COVID-19 — the coronavirus — after being discharged from the hospital. Ben Luderer, 30 years old, was hospitalized on Friday, March 27 with symptoms of COVID-19, his wife Brandy told BuzzFeed News. After a few days of treatment he was discharged, but he passed away afterward.

Luderer was a coach for Cliffside Park Schools in New Jersey, as was Brandy. Brandy told reporters that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, and that her husband's symptoms began three days later. In the hospital, he was put on oxygen for a brief time, but when he showed signs of recovery on Sunday, the hospital discharged him. Back at home, Brandy said her husband began struggling for breath again.

"I went back to see what I could do. I tried as much as I could. He was sweating through his clothes. He was scared," she said.

Luderer was dead by 6 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

Luderer's passing was a shock to the community, in part because of his young age. Luderer had no underlying health conditions prior to his diagnosis with COVID-19, and as an athletic coach, most assumed he was in relatively good health.

His death also marked the loss of a beloved figure for many kids. Cliffside Park School District issued a statement honoring Luderer.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Ben Luderer, a teacher in School No. 6 and our varsity baseball coach. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Mrs. Luderer, her family members, friends, and the entire Cliffside Park community," it said.

#16 - Saddened with the news of former student-athlete Ben Luderer’s passing. He was tough, smart & a great teammate. Went on be a loved teacher & coach! We pray for Ben’s wife and family! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/wctZa6hkaw — Marist Baseball (@Marist_BSB) March 30, 2020

"The Board of Education and the Administration want to extend our care and support to the Luderer family and to our community during this time. Our Administration and Counselors are available to support you and your children with any assistance you may need," the statement concluded."

Luderer was also honored by his alma mater, Marist college, where he played baseball for the Marist Red Foxes. His father, Bill Luderer spoke to reporters from ABC 7 NY as well.

"Ben is a gift that was given to us that we were happy and privileged to have had for 30 years," he said. "He was a wonderful person and connected with everybody that he knew. He had a great sense of humor, he was kind of sarcastic at times, but he was loving and caring."

According to a report by the The Coast Star, New Jersey has now had a total of 355 deaths related to coronavirus, with 22,255 confirmed cases. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC's website.