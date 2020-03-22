Placido Domingo, Opera Star and Former Three Tenors Member, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Three Tenors star Placido Domingo says he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, revealing his condition in a Facebook post to fans according to Deadline. The 79-year-old is the latest celebrity to reveal they've come down with the virus, joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and several others.

Domingo wrote that he felt it was a "moral duty" to share the positive diagnosis and added the he and his family are currently self-isolating "for as long as it is deemed medically necessary." While Domingo revealed his own diagnosis, no word was given on the status of his wife Marta Domingo, and his three children.

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" Domingo wrote on Facebook.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," Domingo continued. "Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community."

The announcement comes on the heels of Domingo's resignation from AGMA amid claims of sexual harassment against the opera legend and his own donation of $500,000 for relief during the covid-19 crisis.

Domingo joins a list of famous names that have tested positive for the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were likely the first celebrities to reveal they had come down with the sickness, testing positive while filming in Australia.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote on Instagram announcing the positive test. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," his statement continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Hanks closed his statement by telling others to "take care of yourselves."