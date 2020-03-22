Coronavirus: Donald Trump's Response to Mitt Romney 'Self-Quarantining' Lights up Social Media

President Donald Trump continued his daily briefing on the coronavirus and the country's handling of the pandemic. On Sunday, Trump spoke about surgical masks and their lack of supplies, but not before taking a swipe at Mitt Romney.

Trump was informed that the Utah Senator has been in self-quarantine. Romeny began doing so after coming into contact with a fellow Senator, Rand Paul, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump was asked about it during his briefing, to which he came across with what many are calling a sarcastic remark.

"Gee, that's too bad," he said, before being asked questioned again about it and saying that there wasn't any sarcasm behind his remark.

Paul was listed as being asymptomatic after learning of his positive test for COVID-19. In the statment put out in regards to the Kentucky Senator, Paul reportedly was not in any direct contact with an infected person.

"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," the statement read.

As for Trump's comments on Romney's decision to self-quarantine, social media has been buzzing about the ordeal since his briefing.