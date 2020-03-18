Amazon Petition Pressures Company to Give Employees Paid Time off During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the wake of Amazon making drastic changes to its online retail amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new petition is urging the company to offer its employees more paid time off in the meantime. The Change.org petition, which as of Tuesday night has just under 250,000 signatures, is directed both at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, as well as Whole Foods CEO John Mackey.

The petition's website specifies an email sent out to employees of Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, offering a rundown of all the benefits and other options that are available should they fall sick during coronavirus. The sticking point, however, was that one of the email's six suggestions was an option for employees to "donate" their paid time off to other co-workers who may be facing medical emergencies.

"Given that Whole Foods is owned by Amazon, one of the most valuable corporations in the world, owned by Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person on earth, it is incomprehensible that better conditions are not granted to Whole Foods' employees," read the statement, in part. "We implore Jeff Bezos to provide his employees or 'associates' with better working conditions and paid medical leave during this national health crisis and beyond."

As the petition continues to gain steam, more than a few people weighed in on the Change.org site, not to mention the rest of social media, as well.