Friday the 13th: Social Media Jumps Into 'Panic' Mode Amid Coronavirus, Canceled Events and Stock Market Lows

Friday was an eerie day for the superstitious, as a confluence of bad news stories landed right on Friday the 13th. The supposedly unlucky day saw new developments in the coronavirus pandemic, newly canceled events and huge dips in the stock market. Overall, social media seemed to be in panic mode.

Friday, March 13 may well go down as one of the most unlucky instances of Friday the 13th in a while. The day is considered bad luck whenever it comes up on the calendar, but this month it was easy to see why. Among the top stories were many related to the coronavirus, now classified as a worldwide pandemic.

In response to the spread of coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — President Donald Trump declared a station of emergency in the U.S. on Friday. The new measure set the tone for a day that was already full of fearful updates, from new cases to community transmissions and dire predictiosn for what comes next.

Of course, on a practical level, people were also left disappointed by the cancellation of many large-scale events. That includes concerts, festivals and conventions throughout the summer, many of which have not been postponed or dropped altogether.

Meanwhile, the stock market continued to take sharp drops on Friday, with economies around the world slowing down. Social media was full of anecdotes from business owners, considering layoffs in the service industry amid the virus' spread.

There is one more Friday the 13th coming up on the calendar in 2020 — the second week in November. By then, the news cycle will undoubtedly include the results of the presidential election, updates on the coronavirus outbreak and likely some news about the TV season, as many productions have been halted to keep the casts and crews safe from the illness. With any luck, the news will be less ominous than it has been this week.

All-in-all, it was easy to understand why Friday the 13th had so many people on edge this month. Here is a look at how social media handled Friday the 13th on top of everything else this week.