Lori Vallow's Niece Addresses Allegation She Knows Location of Missing Children

Lori Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, claims she has no knowledge of where Vallow's missing children are. Pawlowski is cooperating with the FBI's investigation into Vallow, according to a report by The Star Advertiser, but her information has not brought them any closer to finding the kids. Vallow's children have been missing for five months now.

Pawlowski's ex-husband accused her of knowing where Vallow's children — 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow — are. Pawlowski has since surrendered her computer to federal authorities and gone through three interviews with them to share what she knows about her aunt's suspicious behavior.

Tylee and J.J. were reported missing in September in Idaho, where Vallow had recently moved to. However, police said the mother was uncooperative with the investigation, and left the state in the middle of it. She flew to Hawaii for her wedding with self-published author Chad Daybell, who writes about the apocalypse and doomsday prepping.

Pawlowski's attorney, Garrett Smith, said that she has not seen the children since before they were reported missing.

"She doesn't know where they are," he said. "No one has told her where they are."

Pawlowski moved from Arizona to Idaho last fall, reportedly for the purpose of living closer to Vallow. She lived in an apartment next door to her aunt, which has been searched by police.

While Pawlowski may not have information on Tylee and J.J., police are still interested in talking to her about the other strange deaths surrounding Vallow in recent months. Back in July, her ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed in Phoenix, Arizona, by Vallow's own brother, Alex Cox. Cox claimed the shooting was in self defense, and he himself died mysteriously in December. There is still no known cause of death for him.

Vallow moved from Arizona to Idaho to be with Daybell, whose wife died in mid-October. Her obituary claimed she passed away of natural causes, and Daybell married Vallow two weeks later. No autopsy was performed on Daybell's wife, although her body has since been exhumed.

Back in Phoenix, Pawlowski's estranged husband, Brandon Boudreaux, was shot at outside of his home. He told authorities that the shot came from a Jeep, which he recognized as the vehicle driven by 17-year-old Tylee. It was Boudreaux who told police that he thought Pawlowski knew where the children were.

After months of mystery and intrigue, Vallow is now in custody, having been extradited from Hawaii back to Idaho. Daybell traveled there with her, but has not been charged with a crime. Pawlowski's attorney noted that his client is still fond of her aunt and is reserving judgement on her.