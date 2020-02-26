Teen Arrested Outside Pentagon After Allegedly Attempting to Blow Himself Up

A 19-year-old was arrested outside the Pentagon on Monday, who told the responding officers that he was "just trying to blow myself up. Matthew Richardson was arrested after a criminal complaint was filed against him, stating he was "maliciously” trying to “damage and destroy" a vehicle by fire while it was parked outside the Pentagon in Alexandria, VA. As reported by PEOPLE, Richardson was stopped after Pentagon police officer Michael Landry spotted him trying to light a piece of fabric hanging outside of a gas tank.

After the officer approached Richardson, the teenager allegedly said that he was going to blow up both the gray Land Rover as well as himself. The vehicle itself belongs to an active-duty service member who is currently assigned to the Pentagon. The service member told the officer that he didn't know who Richardson was.

This story is developing.