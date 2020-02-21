Quaden Bayles Viral Bullying Video Has Social Media Offering Immediate Support

People around the world are rallying their support around 9-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video shared by his mother, Yarraka Bayles, showed the heartbreaking effects of bullying. Bullied at school for his dwarfism, leading the 9-year-old to tell his mother that he wanted to kill himself, Bayles is now receiving love from around the globe, with comedian Brad Williams creating a GoFundMe page to help send him to Dinseyland as dozens of others reach out with kind words of their own. A mother in Queensland, Australia, has posted a video of her distraught nine-year-old son telling of his anguish due to "constant" bullying over his dwarfism. To read more, click here: https://t.co/7BAQUBtQlF pic.twitter.com/meTrUl9Yov — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 20, 2020 In the six-minute video, which was originally shared to Facebook, where it boasts more than 20 million views, Yarraka made a heart wrenching plea to her fellow parents, hoping to combat the rise of bullying in school. "This is the effect of bullying," she said as her son, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, cried uncontrollably in the backseat of the car. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends? Because all it takes is one more instance and you wonder why kids are killing themselves." Her plea was soon heard by millions, many of whom flocked to social media to show their support for the 9-year-old. If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

"To Quaden You have a friend in me," wrote one social media user. "To his mum. I have a disabled child and bullying happens just remember your doing a great job. Keel string you have an amazing boy." Quaden - you’ve got a friend in me. #BeKind @LokelaniHiga https://t.co/8dr3j2z8Sy pic.twitter.com/jyqtZYC953 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 20, 2020 "No words. May he find strength in the positivity of those people who love him. And may all those who have bullied him discover how precious life is one day and learn compsssion and empathy before they destroy themselves and others," wrote another. “My heart and thoughts are with him.”

"This is beyond heartbreaking it's crushing," tweeted one person. "Quaden you’re a champ and one of the bravest kids that I’ve ever seen." pic.twitter.com/UNkjreHsJV — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 20, 2020 "Hey [Quaden Bayles]-you are awesome and you are loved," added another. "I was bullied a lot at school. There were days that I wanted to never go back and I wished I wasn’t who I was. But it got better. You’re a million times stronger than I was. The world is a million times better with you in it."

"Quaden might not know it yet, but he is changing the world," expressed somebody else. "He has people from all over the planet in his corner. Too mighty young brother, we’re with you and you’re loved." I showed my son Nick, who is 10, your video. He heads the anti-bully coalition in his class (which he created). Please DM me and Nick would love to chat, become pen pals, play games online, or even take Quaden to a @AZCardinals game with us! All the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wwpwCvbUwT — Ryan Pilgrim (@RhinoStealth) February 20, 2020 "This is one of the most saddest videos I've ever watched. This beautiful young man is 9 years old & it's absolutely heartbreaking," wrote another person. "[Quaden Bayles] everyone around the world loves you & we all have your back."

"[Quaden Bayles] I don't know you but I want you to know that you are loved," wrote one person. "Millions of people are pulling for you. Don’t worry about the insignificant people that are hurting you. The pain you feel is real, but it’s temporary. I’m a 100% Disabled Veteran, and I’m in your corner!" @YarrakaBayles no celebrity or anyone of great importance, but am very empathetic w Quaden. 2 see everyone come together 2change his outlook on life and to see that enormous smile all over the web is so heartwarming. ❤&Compassion, is what we do best #QuadenBayles #stopbullying pic.twitter.com/WM4SZhLkQX — Jay H. (@deletemysnap) February 21, 2020 "You are so loved," wrote another. "No one deserves to be treated this way.

My heart goes out to Quaden and [Yarrake Bayles]and I wish I could help this family."

Meanwhile, Williams, a self-proclaimed "part-time dwarf," has raised more than $230,000 to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland. "This isn't just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough," the GoFundMe page reads in part. "Let's show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it." Williams explained on Twitter that "any money left over after flights, hotel, food, tickets and some spending cash for the family (gotta get those mouse ears!), will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities." In a later update, he said that Fiji Airways had offered to donate tickets for Quaden and his mother.

The 9-year-old is also receiving a show of support from the indigenous Australian rugby league team, who in a video invited him to lead the players out on the field at an All-Star Game this weekend. The Indigenous #NRLAllStars are behind you Quaden! 👊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/52RLy8SrSd — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020