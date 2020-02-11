Donald Trump Tweets out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Clip, Leaving Twitter Scratching Their Heads

President Donald Trump posted a pretty, pretty confusing video to his Twitter account. On Monday evening, the 45th president tweeted a 27-second clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm along with an all-caps declaration of "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP." The clip sees Larry (Larry David) narrowly avoid a traffic altercation with an outlaw biker-type, only to avoid it by putting on a MAGA cap.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The clip itself comes from the first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm's tenth season, "Happy New Year," which just premiered on HBO last month. The episode features Larry using the MAGA hat to avoid any and all conversations with people he would rather avoid altogether. Which, given the nature of his character, is just about everyone.

Suffice to say, the entire thing was met with overwhelming confusion.

"He doesn't realize this is making fun of Trump supporters," wrote one user, while another tweeted that "you left out the part where he wears that hat to clear a room." Still a third pointed out that Trump simply didn't get the joke, as later in that very episode, Larry calls the MAGA cap "a great people repellent."

This isn't the first time Trump has used an HBO series for political purposes. Back in 2018, he shared a Game of Thrones-inspired meme that prompted the network to say they "would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes" by the president.

Trump also caused another minor online fiasco over the weekend when he weighed in on the now-infamous 'orange face' photo that began circulating online last week. The photo in question shows the president walking in windy conditions, and his hair being blown back revealed a significant change in the color of his face around the edges.

"This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean," Trump tweeted in response to the ordeal.

Back in January, Trump managed to inspire an entire meme after tweeting (again, in all caps) about the "PERFECT PHONE CALL," in reference to the conversation he had with Ukraine president Vladimir Zelenksy last summer, which led him to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives late last year, though he was just acquitted by the Senate.

David, incidentally, regularly portrays Trump's possible election rival, Bernie Sanders, on Saturday Night Live. The Hill has also noted that the Seinfeld co-creator and star did donate to Pete Buttigieg's campaign last year.