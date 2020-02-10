Walmart Releases Statement on Officer-Involved Shooting in Arkansas

Walmart has released a statement following a shooting at one of its locations in Forrest City, Arkansas. In a statement released to news outlets shortly after a suspect was shot dead and two police officers were injured, the retailer said they "are aware" of the incident and promised to work with local police amid the ongoing investigation.

"We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning," the statement reads. "We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation."

"As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department," it added.

This young woman was inside the Forrest City Walmart when the shooting happened. She heard gunshots going off while she and her family members were at the cash register @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/yzQHs6ccFs — Allie Herrera (@AHerreraReports) February 10, 2020

According to WREG, officers were called to the store, located 45 miles west of Memphis and about 85 miles east of Little Rock, after a male customer threatened to blow up the location. When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified by the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office as Bobby Joe Gibbs, according The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, opened fire, injuring both officers.

One of the officers, who was reportedly shot four times, was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment, while the other officer transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Tammy Priddy, who works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart, said that she was preparing patient records for the day when gunshots rang out. She said she heard a total of eight gunshots.

"The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire," Priddy said.

Priddy hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped, after which she and a coworker ran from the building. Officers outside ordered them to get as far away from the building as possible.

"I was too afraid to think of anything except to get to safety," she said. "We kept our minds straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety."

Looks like cars/trucks are being let out of the @Walmart parking lot @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/oxRs4YvPel — Allie Herrera (@AHerreraReports) February 10, 2020

Video and photos from outside the Walmart location showed a heavy police presence, with several roads blocked off and vehicles being escorted out of the parking lot.

At this time, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division investigating.