Donald Trump Impeachment: Senate Votes to Acquit President From Articles of Impeachment, and Twitter Loses It

Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump. In a vote of 52-48, Trump was acquitted on Article I, which leveled charges of abuse of power. A vote on Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, ended with a vote of 53-47 to acquit. Several senators confirmed that they would be voting to acquit Trump before it took place. One example was Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who said that she could not vote to convict the president. Following this vote, the political supporters and critics alike headed to Twitter to voice their opinions of this acquittal. There were certainly many that were frustrated about this turn of events and couldn't believe that the Senate would acquit him. Others, however, were very excited and used this as further evidence of his innocence. President Trump has been viewed as a divisive figure throughout his term in office, and Wednesday proved this to be true as supporters of both political parties debated the impeachment vote.

Slide 1 of 8 @realDonaldTrump No matter how the Senate votes today, you are guilty as charged. Forever a stain on you. Your impeachment will be the first line in your obituary. — tnnonna (@NellSmith14) February 5, 2020 Is Trump guilty or was the impeachment a waste of time? Following the votes on Wednesday that acquitted him on both counts, the reactions were split on social media. Those that dislike the president believe that he is completely guilty while those that support him are rejoicing. There were some users on social media, however, that were not as concerned about the outcome. They believe that this impeachment trial will forever be the talking point of Trump's presidency.

Slide 2 of 8 Live picture of @realDonaldTrump after the not guilty impeachment vote in the senate #ImpeachmentVote pic.twitter.com/fwno8aHTDg — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) February 5, 2020 There have been many that compared Trump to villainous figures from cinema throughout his term in the Oval Office. Wednesday was just another example. Once they saw that he had been acquitted by the Senate, these users on social media reacted by comparing the president to Chancellor Palpatine. In the eyes of those that dislike Trump, he is abusing his power and should have been removed from office following Wednesday's vote. They were left frustrated after seeing this not take place.

Slide 3 of 8 😂 .exactly what happens, when you allow your personal feelings becloud your sense of Judgement!! Gullible Democrats!!! Thanks for wasting our time with this impeachment thing. Get ready for another term in office for @realDonaldTrump by November!! Coz he is winning again — Onubogu (@Onubogu5) February 5, 2020 The supporters of Trump were very vocal after hearing that he had been acquitted on both counts. They viewed him as innocent throughout the entire process and felt that this was just further evidence of that fact. In the opinions of Trump supporters, these acquittals were just a sign that he would be returning to the Oval Office for a second term. They felt that it was the perfect time to begin preparing for a party in November.

Slide 4 of 8 Those who voted against impeachment ignored the evidence & refused to listen to witnesses, preferring to vote in their own interests along party lines. IMO just as corrupt as the corrupt @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/kOGcEHqbDH — 💧 Mark Anning 🔥🔥🔥 (@1EarthMedia) February 5, 2020 Is the president innocent after being acquitted by the Senate? His supporters believe this to be the case, but there are several critics that simply feel that the vote was not a genuine representation of his guilt. In their opinion, the senators were just helping out a fellow Republican. Following the votes on Wednesday, many individuals on Twitter voiced their frustrations with the senators that voted to acquit Trump. Those looking in from the outside felt that these individuals were betraying their country in an effort to keep Trump in office.

Slide 5 of 8 Let’s review the week shall we? -Monday, Democrats have the #IowaCaucusDisaster -Tuesday, @realDonaldTrump delivers the greatest #SOTU in American History -Wednesday, POTUS found NOT GUILTY and acquitted in Impeachment trial while the stock market hits new all time highs — Eric🇺🇸 (@ThatTrumpGuy) February 5, 2020 Trump has many detractors, but he also has a sizable fanbase. This has been proven true during his rallies. For these users on social media, the acquittals just capped off their ideal week. They were simply excited because the week wasn't even over yet. With the situation in Iowa, the State of the Union, and the Impeachment Trial taking place over the first three days, the fans felt that the week was off to a roaring start.

Slide 6 of 8 Congratulations President Trump. Impeachment has failed and you are forever exonerated from the nonsense the Democrats have put our country through. KAG and 4 MORE YEARS! — JimShar1 (@MrMayhem1966) February 5, 2020 Will the president remain in office for four more years? He certainly has that goal, and his supporters are trying to make this happen. They reiterated that fact on Wednesday after Trump was acquitted by the Senate. "Trump should now go on camera in the Oval Office and tear up the articles of impeachment. Not Guilty! #Acquittal #ImpeachmentDay" one user wrote on Twitter. They saw Nancy Pelosi tear up Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, and they wanted him to do something similar.

Slide 7 of 8 There is exactly one (1) Republican in the Senate who isn’t afraid of Donald Trump’s twitter fingers. What a pathetic group of imbeciles.#ImpeachedAndNotExonerated #impeachment @SenatorRomney @MittRomney — Dave Kozlowski (@DaveKozlowski) February 5, 2020 One of the fairly surprising moments for viewers on Wednesday was that Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump. He is a Republican senator, so this caught many by surprise. Although he later voted to acquit Trump on the Article II vote. The remaining Republican senators voted in favor of the president, which angered many on social media. They felt that this was a disgraceful act by those individuals, and they wanted to know the reason for this decision.