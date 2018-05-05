Kylie Jenner ‘MIA’ in Sexy Vacation Snap

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying an oceanic vacation this past week, and has the snaps to prove it.

Jenner posted numerous snaps from her beach vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott, including the below nautical photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is shown hanging out on yacht while wearing a red-and-pink one-piece. The fittingly captioned the getaway snap, “MIA.”

Jenner also shared another shot from on-deck. In the photo, she and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, are shown lounging around and posing for the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur is shown sticking her middle finger up in the air, in what she called “birthday behavior.”

When she is not soaking up sun rays, Jenner has been busying starting her life as a mother to her child with Scott, Stormi Webster.

The Life of Kylie subject recently sat down with her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, to discuss how she has been adjusting to motherhood, which Kardashian characterized as “challenging.”

“It’s actually been the opposite for me,” Jenner said in the Evening Standard piece. “I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

She continued, “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

In that same interview, Jenner also revealed how she and Scott decided on Stormi’s name.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” she said. “Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”