Charlize Theron Isn’t Ashamed About Her Weight Gain

Charlize Theron is used to changing her appearance for various roles. She is currently in the process of gaining weight for her latest film, where she’ll be playing a normal, average sized woman. According to Huffington Post, the actress has gained 35 pounds, and made a joke of it while at the amfAR Gala.

Theron will be staring in the upcoming film, Tully, directed by Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. The film follows Marlo, a mother of three, played by Theron, as she develops a relationship with the nighttime nanny. So, for this role, Theron has had to gain a bit of weight to look less like Charlize Theron.

Despite her not looking like her normal self, Theron still looked stunning as she walked the red carpet for the amfAR Inspirational Gala in Los Angeles. She was wearing a loose-fitting black gown with lace features and a sleek black blazer.

Despite her stunning looks, her friend Chelsea Handler took a poking jab at Theron’s weight. Instead of running away from it, Theron decided to make it the running joke of the evening, or at least a joke she should acknowledge, which is exactly what she did as she accepted her Inspiration Award.

“Yes, I am very fat right now,” she said to the crowd before addressing more important matters, such as advocacy for the effected by HIV/AIDS.

“Despite our best intentions, sometimes people are still falling through the cracks and too many are not being see,” she continued with her speech. “It’s tough to admit that, as much progress as we’ve made, sometimes it feels like we’re failing the ones that need us the most.”

Her passion for her humanitarian work is one of the many reason why Theron is a rockstar, no matter what she looks like.