Ashley Graham Shares New Lingerie Shot Touting ‘Women of All Sizes’

Ashley Graham is promoting body positivity through her latest sultry snap.

The Sports Illustrate Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her latest lingerie designs for Addition Elle. Graham is shown modelling the grey ensemble, which was accent with sheer material and pink bows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, she thanked retailer Macy’s for their support of the fashion line, which is intended sizes 12-26. She showed gratitude that the stores catered to “women of all sizes.”

“Thank you Macy’s for supporting women of all sizes!” Graham wrote.

Graham has been a vocal supporter of body positivity and has taken a strong stance against those who shame others for being overweight. In March 2017, the supermodel reflected her on her own experiences being body-shamed by partners during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she identifies with other women who have shared their body shaming accounts.

“Nothing’s actually surprised me,” Graham said of the stories. “I’ve lived exactly what they’re living. I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life. It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in. Every kid is going to go through the same thing.”

These detractors have never held her back from flaunting her figure her online, especially as of late. The 30-year-old supermodel recently shared a photo, which was taken from the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, to Instagram.

In the photo, Graham can be seen lounging on top of a palm tree’s trunk. She is laying on her back while modelling a red two-piece.

“Just as comfortable as it looks,” Graham captioned the photo, adding a palm tree emoji.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and Graham’s lingerie designs are available now.