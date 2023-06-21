'Zoey 102' Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

The Zoey 101 revival Zoey 102 is less than a week away now, and fans just got their first look at it when the trailer dropped on Tuesday. Zoey 102 premieres on Tuesday, July 27 on Paramount+. It finds the main cast from Pacific Coast Academy reuniting for a wedding and reflecting on their pasts.

Zoey 101 was a Nickelodeon comedy-drama starring Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, a teenage girl attending a prestigious boarding school in southern California that has just recently opened up to female students. Zoey 102 brings back most of the main cast including Spears as Zoey, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret and Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews. Also returning are Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo, while a few new cast members are joining the ensemble as well. Other main cast members are absent from the trailer.

The plot of this revival centers around the long-awaited wedding of Quinn and Logan – an unlikely pairing in the original series that has apparently stood the test of time. The trailer shows Quinn calling Zoey and asking her to be the maid of honor at the wedding, which brings all the characters back together in Malibu. Zoey seems to be characterized as jaded and unlucky in love, though she certainly gets a jolt of uncomfortable energy when she realizes that Chase will be at the wedding too.

The original series ran for four seasons, but Chase was not in Season 4 because Flynn had decided to leave the show. At the time, he said that he wanted to focus on his education over his acting career. Zoey was paired with a new love interest named James Garrett played by Austin Butler for the final season, but for many fans the Chase and Zoey dynamic is more true to the spirit of the show. Seeing them resolve their relationship may be the biggest draw – apart from raw nostalgia.

Zoey 102 is written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby and directed by Nancy Hower. Spears is one of the executive producers along with Alexis Fischer. The movie appears to have no input from original series creator Dan Schneider, who has since been fired from Nickelodeon amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Zoey 101 is streaming now on Paramount + and Zoey 102 is coming up fast to join it. The revival movie will be streaming starting on Tuesday, June 27.