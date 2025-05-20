‘You’ Star Reveals 3 Secrets From Her Time on the Show

Shalita Grant is no stranger to television, having starred in TV series from CBS, PBS, TBS, HBO Max, and Netflix.

One of her best known roles is on Netflix’s serial killer drama You, where she had a main role in season three and returned to guest star in season five. Recently, the star shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showcasing her time on the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In You season three, she plays “momfluencer” Sherry Conrad, who pretends to be a kind and caring mother on social media but is secretly mean to all around her. She becomes enemies with protagonist Joe’s wife, Love, and eventually hooks up with Joe before discovering the couple’s serial-killer ways. She returns in the eighth episode of the fifth and final season for a small cameo.

The Instagram reel details three secrets she never shared with fans until now.

The actress never wore a wig.

“When season 3 aired there was a lot of speculation that I wore wigs and sew ins ❌ False! I wore my own hair often but we sometimes added clip ins for volume,” she wrote in the reel’s caption. “All the cage scenes I wore my own hair without clip ins.”

The cage scenes were as difficult as they looked to film.

Near the end of season three, the character played by the NCIS: New Orleans actress looks… not her best self, as anyone would if they were locked in a cage by an insane serial killer for weeks.

She described the experience as “agonizing… to be filthy for almost a week and trying to preserve my wrecked hair,” she wrote. “Not to mention holding soooo much tension in my body for 10 plus hours a day – I would often go home and walk circles in my backyard at night after work or pole dance in my home studio to get the heebeejeebies out my body so I could go to sleep… just [to] get up and do it all over again.”

She was a massive fan of the series before being cast.

“I binged the first season of this show in December 2019 while on a solo trip in Barcelona. I had no clue that just 9 MONTHS LATER I would be picked for the iconic season 3 of this show,” she wrote in the reel’s caption. “I was tickled the entire 6 month shoot and relished the reception afterward. Such a cool experience!!”

All five seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.