‘You’ Fans Spot Major Error in Season 3

You is back for a third season on Netflix, and fans are watching the creepy drama in droves to see the further darkness of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). The pulpy series was viewed enough times to knock megahit in its Top 10, and people are watching so obsessively that they are beginning to notice some mistakes made by production.

One video went viral on TikTok pointing out that the picture of Joe in Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) phone isn’t Badgley at all, but rather a stand-in that doesn’t quite fit the bill. TikTok user Annabelle Ryan posted a video pointing out the error, writing “IM LOSING MY MIND???? WHO IS THAT?????? ITS JOEY SILVERBERG.”

The jokes continued in the comment section of the video, which has over a million views and 216k likes. “Penn Badgley wasn’t available for the photo shoot so they got Peen Badleg from set design to step in and called it a day,” joked Ryan. “That’s Joseph Iceberg,” joked another TikTok user. “That’s not even Joe Bronzeberg,” quipped another. “It’d be hilarious if that’s what he actually was supposed to look like and he was just imagining he was more attractive than he is,” wrote another curious viewer.

Production error aside, You‘s third season really digs deep into a new facet of Joe, and Collider asked Badgley a simple question in a recent interview: will Joe ever be happy? “So this is probably the most significant question the show will continue to answer until it’s over,” Badgley admitted. “I think actually we’ve explored the whole … I mean, I’m not saying we’ve done it to the point that it’s clearly answered, but I think we’ve done what we can in terms of offering a deconstructive lens of masculinity and romantic tropes. We’ll always be deepening on them, I’m not saying that it’s done, but I’m saying a great bulk of our work is now out there and people have seen that. I think this question that you just asked is the question remaining. In the real world, so that we’re in a real emotional universe and can relate to this happening, where does a person like Joe go? Where is justice for him and for us? Does that mean happiness? I mean, it’s like, does a person like Joe deserve to die? Yes. But does anyone deserve to kill him? I really think this is this question.” The first three seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix, and the thriller has been renewed for a fourth season.