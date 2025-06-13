‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Spent Massive Sum on DVDs and Downloads

Fans of Yellowstone are more passionate about the series than we could’ve imagined.

In a Bloomberg interview with Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy, the exec revealed that the series has grossed over $450 million from DVD sales and paid downloads alone.

It’s an eye-watering amount, especially when you think about how Paramount considered cancelling the Kevin Costner-starring series in season 2.

The series follows John Dutton (Costner) and his family, who own the largest cattle ranch in Montana. The series focuses on the conflicts in and around the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly referred to as “the Yellowstone.” It was created by Taylor Sheridan, the screenwriter known for blockbuster movies like Sicario and Hell or High Water.

The series eventually became a breakout hit, and currently has several spinoffs airing, completed or in development. 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, 1923, The Madison (a sequel series to Yellowstone), Y: Marshals, 6666, and 1944 are just a few of the series’ spinoffs.

While the Yellowstone franchise is as popular as ever, the main series took a nosedive after Kevin Costner decided he was leaving the show. It came as a surprise to the series’ writers, and the story had to be wrapped up in a way that many fans were unhappy with.