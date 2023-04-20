'White Men Can't Jump': Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Shoot Their Shot in Official Trailer

The official trailer for White Me Can't Jump has arrived. 20th Century Studios has released the trailer of the movie which is a remake of the 1992 film that starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. In the 2023 version, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star as two street basketball players teaming to win a $500,000 tournament. White Men Can't Jump will premiere on Hulu on May 19.

Along with Harlow and Walls, the basketball movie stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall wrote the script, and the director is Calmatic. While attending the Academy Awards last year Snipes was asked if he, Harrelson or their co-star, Rosie Perez, would make an appearance in the film.

"I hadn't heard. Really? Really?" he said per Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know if you'll see me in that one. That'll be interesting, huh? You never know." Earlier this year, Walls spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com and teased what to expect from the remake of the 1992 film that made $90.8 million at the box office.

"That movie was probably one of the most fun experiences that I've ever had on film," Walls said earlier this year. "I was so grateful to be a part of it and to work on it. I got an opportunity to work with Jack Harlow as my castmate and co-star in it. And we played, we have a good time. It's me, it's Laura Harrier, it's Teyana Taylor. We do some fun work in it. It's going to be one of those movies that you're definitely going to watch several times. And it was a gift to merge all your loves. When you love acting, I love sports and to be able to do all those things at the same time, it was a gift."

ET asked Harlow about the movie earlier this year, and he is ready for everyone to see him in action. "It's good, I'll tell you that," the hip-hop star said. "I've seen a good amount of it now; I was waiting to see it and this was my first [time]. I was nervous, you know, typically I control my products. Putting this in someone else's hands, I was just a cog in a machine."