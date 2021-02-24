'WandaVision': Elizabeth Olsen Once Lost It After Meeting Mark Hamill

✖

Today, Elizabeth Olsen is an undisputed superstar, but fans have not forgotten that she is a self-professed nerd in her own right. Olsen cemented her place as one of the biggest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the entire Disney pantheon with WandaVision, yet she remains a die-hard fan herself. As evidence, fans often fondly recall the story of her first meeting with Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

As WandaVision continues to dominate the world of big Hollywood franchises, fans are revisiting star Elizabeth Olsen's entry into it. Today, Olsen plays one of the biggest heroes in the Disney pantheon, but she has never lost the spark of fandom that got her started. On Saturday morning, Star Wars star Mark Hamill remembered meeting her for the first time.

Fans often share a series of photos that supposedly shows Olsen meeting Hamill for the first time ever, at the premiere of Captain America: Civil War. Three pictures show Olsen, apparently on the verge of grinning and crying at the same time, while a fourth shows her in the same outfit posing with Hamill. Hamill himself seemed to confirm the validity of these pictures when he retweeted a fan on Saturday morning.

That's MISTER Harmill to you! 🙄 https://t.co/w0GoG1rxkn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 30, 2021

The idea that Olsen is a die-hard fan just like them gives many viewers a fresh appreciation for what she brings to blockbuster franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen has always been loud and proud with her love for Star Wars. Just last week, in an interview with Collider, she said that she specifically modeled her career after the enduring sci-fi classic.

"I was obsessed with Star Wars. You couldn't peel me away from Star Wars as a child. And so I was trying to figure out, how do I start putting that out there because I feel like all I'm getting are these really disturbed women in independent films," Olsen said. She laughed as she acknowledged that this might describe Wanda Maximof as well, saying: "[Now] it's just a disturbed woman in a big franchise!"

Today, Olsen is likely best-known for playing Wanda, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch — one of the most powerful Avengers and a character who is central to the plot, both in terms of fantastical world-ending stakes and personal, dramatic stakes. The idea that her performance was informed by years of watching and re-watching another cult-classic franchise illuminates her character in new ways.

Olsen has been star-struck by other Star Wars actors before as well. In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she recalled nervously meeting Harrison Ford. She said: "First off, Star Wars — I've been a huge fan since I was 5. Indiana Jones was everything to me."

Some day, the next generation of stars may feel the same way about WandaVision. New episodes of the series air on Fridays on Disney+. The season finale will air on March 5.