Underrated Michael J. Fox Comedy Hits Streaming

A cult-classic movie starring Michael J. Fox just hit Peacock, and many fans are hoping it will finally get the recognition it deserves. The Frighteners was released in 1996 to positive reviews but a middling box office performance. Now, the streaming era may resurrect this ghost story and give it some vindication.

The Frighteners is available now on Peacock to all subscribers for those who want to check it out. The movie was directed by Peter Jackson, who co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Fran Walsh. Fox Stars as Frank Bannister, a widower who developed psychic abilities after his wife was murdered. Jaded, Bannister uses his ability to communicate with ghosts as a grift. He persuades his spectral friends to "haunt" people, then charges his victims a hefty fee to "exorcise" their ghosts.

The movie is billed as a supernatural comedy, and it has all the charm of a '90s thriller when it comes to special effects, aesthetics and wisecracking dialogue. However, there are some undeniable scares that earned this movie its R rating, along with some raunchy jokes. The plot also takes a dark turn as it goes on and Bannister is forced to confront a truly nefarious spirit, unraveling some well-hidden conspiracies in the process.

Sadly, The Frighteners did not astound anyone with its ticket sales in 1996. The movie just barely earned more than its budget over the course of its theatrical lifespan. This surprised executives who had reportedly loved the movie enough to give it a more favorable release date. Unfortunately, that release date put it in direct competition with Independence Day. Still, critics loved the movie and it developed a die-hard fan base in the years that followed thanks to home video releases.

The Frighteners was released on laserdisc and VHS with special features – early hints of Jackson's uncanny ability to intrigue fans with behind-the-scenes content. The movie got several DVD releases, as Universal Studios repackaged it in 2008 to accompany Jackson's remake of King Kong. In 2011, the movie was released on Blu-ray. However, in the age of streaming it has been a little more obscure. Its new place on Peacock will be the most mainstream placement to date.

The timing and marketing are also in its favor here. Peacock is currently amping up its programming for October with Halloween right around the corner. The streamer has developed a strong reputation among horror fans, so hopefully the stars will align this time to put more eyes on The Frighteners. It is streaming now on Peacock, and is available to rent or purchase on digital stores as well.