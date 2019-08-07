‘Tuca & Bertie’: Netflix Fans Petition to Save Canceled Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong Series

Fans aren’t letting Tuca & Bertie go down without a fight. After Netflix announced the cancellation of the Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong-starring series in late July alongside Designated Survivor, a Change.org petition has been created urging Netflix to pick the series up for a second season.

“On July 24th, Netflix announced it would not be renewing Tuca & Bertie,” the petition reads. “Add your voice to show that Tuca & Bertie deserves to have more episodes in the world.”

“According to Lisa Hanawalt, the show’s creator, Tuca & Bertie will not be renewed for any future seasons,” it continues. “We want you to tell Netflix we want to them reconsider their decision because Tuca & Bertie is truly something special in the world of animation, and we can’t let it slip by. It’s empowering, funny, and just downright heartwarming, something the world truly needs at the moment.”

The petition also urges fans of the series to visit the website SaveTucaAndBertie.com, which acts as a hub for those attempting to get the series revived. It encourages fans to e-mail Netflix, tweet the #SaveTucaAndBertie hashtag, and sign the petition.

“Excited by fun, witty animation from woman creators? Giddy with delight over a cartoon that features Ali Wong & Tiffany Haddish and an entire cast of people you love?” it asks. “Upset that Netflix decided not to renew an amazing show after only having it on the platform for a few months, and seemingly not doing a great job marketing it to people who would love it? Are you also shocked that an animated show with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn’t renewed for a second season? Have you seen the following headlines and wanted to do something about it?”

Created by BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt and starring Haddish and Wong as two 30-year-old bird-women, Tuca & Bertie debuted on the streaming platform earlier this year to rave reviews, landing a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making its abrupt cancellation all the more of a surprise.

At the time of this writing, the “Save Tuca and Bertie” petition has more than 25,000 of its 35,000 signature goal. While similar petition in the past have proved fruitless, fan outcry did lead to the revival of One Day at a Time by Pop TV following its cancellation at Netflix after three seasons.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour earlier this week, Haddish even offered a glimmer of hope for the series, stating that “it might end up somewhere else.”

Season 1 of Tuca & Bertie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.