Four-Time WNBA Champion Announces Retirement From Basketball

A WNBA legend is calling it a career. On Monday, Maya Moore appeared on Good Morning America to announce her retirement from basketball. She last played in the league in 2018 before taking a hiatus to focus on different projects, including advocacy for criminal justice reform.

"It's time to put a close to the pro basketball life," she told GMA, per PEOPLE. "I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire." Moore was selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2011 WNBA Draft and spent her entire career with the team. In her eight seasons in the WNBA, Moore led the Lynx to four WNBA Championships and was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2013. She also was selected to play in the All-Star game six times was named All-Star MVP three times and won the WNBA MVP award in 2014.

It’s official! So thankful to so many🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h9tACx3SKm — Maya Moore (@MooreMaya) January 17, 2023

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime," Moore said in a statement. "It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women's basketball. Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career. I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life."

Before joining the WNBA, Moore played college basketball at UConn where she was one of the best players of all time. She led the Huskies to two national championships was named an All-American four times and won the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2009 and 2011. Moore will continue to focus on things that are important to her, including her family as she got married to Jonathan Irons in 2020. The couple welcomed a child in 2022.

"Maya Moore has forever left a mark on the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Lynx franchise and the hearts of Lynx fans everywhere," Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. "Maya's accolades are numerous; her leadership and talent both fearless and inspirational set the foundation for the most exciting and historic championship run in the league from 2011-2017. While today culminates Maya's basketball career, there is no doubt she will continue to impact the game we all love. We wish Maya all the best and will root for her always."