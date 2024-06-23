'Totally Spies!' Live-Action Show in the Works at Prime Video

Totally Spies!, a French animated series, is set to get a live-action update on Amazon Prime Video. This project brings together a powerful team of producers, including Will Ferrell, under the banner of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The original cartoon, which debuted in 2001, has entertained audiences for over two decades with its blend of espionage action and teenage drama. Created by Vincent Chalvon-Demersay and David Michel, the series has aired nearly 200 episodes and spawned a prequel film and a spin-off series.

This new iteration aims to reimagine the adventures of the iconic trio – Clover, Alex, and Sam – for a young adult audience. The show will follow the stylish best friends as they juggle their duties as international spies with the challenges of their freshman year in college. This fresh take on the familiar concept promises to deliver a mix of high-stakes action and relatable coming-of-age experiences.

The development of the live-action series is a collaborative effort between Amazon MGM Studios and Banijay Kids & Family, with Rola Bauer, Amazon's head of Pan-English original series, at the helm. Joining Ferrell as executive producers are Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor from Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family.

Totally Spies! global reach is exhibited by its worldwide popularity. Di Sabatino noted, per Variety, that the animated series has been translated into 60 languages and sold to more than 220 territories. With a social media following of 3 million, the franchise continues to thrive, recently launching its seventh season in France.

Elbaum, president of Gloria Sanchez Productions, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its alignment with the company's mission to empower female voices and tell stories about multi-dimensional characters. She stated, "The themes of girl-power, never sacrificing friendship, fun, or your true self to be successful resonated with us then, and feel ripe to revisit now."

While no writer or talent is currently attached to the project, the involvement of Ferrell and the Gloria Sanchez team suggests a promising blend of comedy and action. The live-action adaptation offers an opportunity to introduce the characters to a new generation while providing a nostalgic experience for long-time fans.