‘Tiger King’ Netflix Series Refuels Sheriff’s Investigation Into Carole Baskin’s Husband’s Cold Case

Netflix’s new hit crime docuseries Tiger King has reportedly refueled a sheriff’s investigation into the cold case disappearance of Don Lewis, who was married to Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of the series. Baskin runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida, and had Lewis officially declared dead five years after he went missing.

In a tweet, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronster announced that he is looking for any “new leads” regarding Lewis’ case. The series explains that Lewis went missing in August 1997, with Baskin being the last person to have seen him alive. She was considered a person of interest at one point, but the case went cold due to a lack of evidence. Many of the other subjects of the series — such as Joe Exotic and Doc Antle — have not been shy about the fact that they believe she was involved. Exotic even went so far as to write a country song about Baskin killing Lewis and feeding his body to the tigers at her rescue. He also shot a music video for the tune, and hired a Baskin lookalike to play her.

The post has garnered a lot of responses so far, with one person tweeting back,”Hey! I was a fellow Deputy in Pasco! No evidence on my end, but it was clearly obvious Carole did it! Come on….power of attorney forms stolen, inheritance amounts changed, she runs a tiger zoo. She bragged about sardine oil can get a tiger to get human meat.”

“I think you are going to get a lot of calls and tips on this but it’s going to be a lot of what you already know. There will be people trying to be funny also. Hopefully you don’t have this consume your department so you can protect against crime that is going on right now,” someone else offered.

Isnt it weird that she met Don while walking down the street and then the last time she saw him her brother (a Sherriff) found her again, walking down the street to the store at 3am….he just HAPPENED to be the one to see her? — Nosey (@NoseyRen_) March 30, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.