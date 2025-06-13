This Dark Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst Romantic Comedy Is Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Fans of Cameron Crowe’s 2005 film Elizabethtown, starring Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst, can now stream it for free.

The beloved early 2000s rom-com joined Pluto TV’s streaming catalog last month alongside other hits like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Few Good Men, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Widely credited with inventing the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope – a character, typically a quirky young woman, who exists solely to help the protagonist find joy – the film stars Bloom as Drew Baylor, a young shoe designer who is fired from his job after costing his company nearly $1 billion. At an all-time low, he contemplates suicide until his plans are upended when he’s told his father has died. Traveling back to his hometown of Elizabethtown, Kentucky for his father’s funeral, he meets Dunst’s Claire Colburn, a sunny flight attendant who teaches him how to embrace life.

Along with Bloom ad Dunst, the star-studded film also stars Alec Baldwin, Susan Sarandon, Bruce McGill, Judy Greer, and Jessica Biel, among others.

Coming amid the peak of rom-coms, Elizabethtown became a commercial success when it arrived in theaters in October 2005. The movie grossed $52 million worldwide against a budget of $45 million.

Although the film was mostly met with mixed reviews from critics – a critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film only holds a 27% critics score, says the film “gets lost in undeveloped plot lines and lackluster performances” – Elizabethtown is beloved by audience members. The movie holds a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where viewers described it as “a lovely case study in humanity with an absolutely killer soundtrack,” “charming,” and “one of my top 3 favorite movies.”

Revisiting the movie years after its release, one viewer wrote on Reddit that “it seemed like every scene resonated with me in a way it never had before. It felt like a love letter from a son to a father. It felt how i feel. Cameron Crowe gets it. I think most of us who have lost our dads in our early adulthood could see this movie in that way too.”

Elizabethtown is now streaming for free on Pluto TV, Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service.