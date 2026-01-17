‘The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’ Officially Renewed for 2 More Seasons

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is not going away any time soon.

Hulu has renewed the animated series for two additional seasons, taking The Amazing World of Gumball revival through Season 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Disney-owned streamer made the announcement on Dec. 18, giving fans an early Christmas present. Santa, Gumball, and co. were on Santa’s sleigh and in his sack full of presents, with one present carrying the tag, “Seasons 3+4 coming soon!” News of the renewal came just days before Season 2 dropped on Dec. 22, making it a very Merry Christmas for viewers.

Premiering in July 2025, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball serves as a revival of Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2019. Like its predecessor, the new series focuses on the misadventures of Gumball Watterson, a mischievous blue 12-year-old cat, along with his 10-year-old adopted brother, Darwin, a goldfish. Original series creator Ben Bocquelet created the revival, which is produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

In 2021, WarnerMedia announced that a seventh season and film adaptation of The Amazing World of Gumball was greenlit, with the film intending to be the conclusion of the original beginning while establishing an accompanying series. Two years later, it was confirmed that the seventh season was in production with 40 episodes, and it was announced in May that the new season would be retitled The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

Disney/YouTube

Gumball’s renewal is not so surprising. Given how popular the original series was, it makes sense that the revival would be equally as popular. The series is holding steady with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76% audience score. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 3 will be coming, but fans will have a lot more to look forward to with the world of Gumball.

The voice cast consists of Alkaio Thiele, Hero Hunter, Kinza Syed Khan, Teresa Gallagher, and Dan Russell. More information on Seasons 3 and 4 of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball should be revealed in the coming months. The wait will be worth it knowing that two more seasons are on the way. For now, viewers will have to stick with the first two seasons of the revival, which are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.