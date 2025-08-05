Current Renewal Status for ‘The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’ Revealed After Hulu Premiere

An update has been shared about the future of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

After ending in 2019 after six seasons, Cartoon Network series The Amazing World of Gumball released 20 new episodes on Hulu on July 28.

While 20 episodes may not seem like enough, especially given how long the original series aired, it has been confirmed that the initial order at Hulu was for 40 episodes. Executive producers Ben Bocquelet, Erik Fountain, and Matt Layzell spoke to Animation Scoop about The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of the revival’s premiere, and Layzell spoke about what’s in store for the 40 episodes.

“Trust that all 40 of those episodes are gonna be great. (laughs) We were just so supported by the studio and the rest of our crew,” he said. “There was a lot of trust within our team to kind of just do their best work. We were really lucky to have some great artists work with us, like Xav Clarke and Joe Sparrow, composer and art director. And finding those people that we could trust to just do their thing and knock it out the park each time was definitely helpful in making the show.”

Even though a premiere date has not been revealed for these next 20 episodes, fans will be happy to know that there likely won’t be too long of a wait. Bocquelet shared, “We’re all waiting to see how this season will do once it’s released. So it’s all about the audience. If they tune in, there will definitely be more, I believe.”

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball already has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% audience score, so there’s a very good chance that more episodes will be on the way very soon. It’s clear that fans of the original show are tuning in for the revival, so it’s only just a matter of time before Gumball is back on TV.

In The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, viewers are welcomed back to Elmore, “where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.”