‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Jokes About Official Rooster Bennett Shoe Brand

Danny Masterson may not be on The Ranch anymore, but he is still referencing his character on social media in a humorous way.

Masterson took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to post a funny photo of some custom shoes. The tacky pair is a hybrid of a cowboy boot and a sneaker, complete with laces and on elaborate design in the leather. Masterson saw the shoe and was apparently reminded of his Ranch character, Rooster Bennett.

“New colab [with] #tonylama & #nike on the Air Force #RoosterBennett,” Masterson wrote in jest. “Comin in hot at footlocker. feb 2019.”

Masterson’s fans got a kick out of the Rooster reference and liked the photo more than 22,000 times. They also left countless comments in support of Masterson, who was fired from The Ranch after several sexual assault accusation against him surfaced.

“These are awesome! Miss you on The Ranch, maybe one day they will come to their senses and bring you back,” one fan wrote. “You helped build it, you belong back on it.”

“Come back to The Ranch. I’ve quit watching because your not there,” a second fanw rote.

Another added, “The Ranch won’t be the same without the Rooster.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the firing, Masterson, who claims he is innocent, still hopes fans stick with the show.

“The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” Masterson recently wrote on Instagram. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical storylines.

He continued, “I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid 90s on Cybil, [That ’70s Show], Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River Ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all. DM.”

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix