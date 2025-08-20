Major ‘Scary Movie’ Stars Returning to Franchise for Reboot Movie

The scariest thing a new Scary Movie could do would be to not bring back Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Luckily, Cindy and Brenda will return in the long-awaited sequel, as announced in an Instagram post from series co-creator Marlon Wayans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post featured a photo of Hall and Faris, with a caption simply reading “SM6” and an eye emoji.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Faris and Hall said in a statement to Variety.

The Scary Movie reboot, tentatively titled Scary Movie 6, is the first time in 18 years that the Wayans Brothers are coming together to write an original script.

The first Scary Movie was one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time upon release in 2000. It netted $42.5 million, making it the most successful R-rated horror and the most successful movie by a Black director at that time.

The franchise has been dormant, however, since the fifth installment (titled Scary MoVie) released in 2013, which received harsh reviews and grossed $78 million, making it the lowest-grossing title in the franchise adjusted for inflation.

Marlon Wayans previously spoke out on Harvey Weinstein “stealing” the franchise from his family and ruining it, mentioning a “crappy” deal with Miramax as the reason for the series’ struggles.

“It was so toxic,” Marlon Wayans told Variety in an interview this year. “The way the Weinsteins handled the business of Scary Movie, I could write a Scary Movie about it. We probably should have sued.”

After Weinstein’s exit from the company, new Miramax head Jonathan Glickman attempted to reboot the franchise without the Wayans. That attempt ultimately faltered, and the Wayans returned to their most famous franchise.

Scary Movie 6 will release in theaters on June 12, 2026.