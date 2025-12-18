‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV Show in the Works

It’s time to head to the Wild, Wild West.

MGM+ announced that it has greenlit The Magnificent Seven.

The eight-episode drama series based on the iconic 1960 MGM Western film comes from acclaimed writer Tim Kring. He will serve as writer, as well as executive producer, alongside Donald De Line, Lawrence Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman. MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios produce the series. Production is aimed to begin in June 2026 and will be available on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

James Coburn, Brad Dexter, Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Horst Buchholz, Robert Vaughn and Charles Bronson on the set of The Magnificent Seven, directed by John Sturges. (Photo by United Artists/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Magnificent Seven is set in the 1880s American frontier and reimagines the classic Western tale. Per MGM+, “After a peaceful Quaker village is massacred by mercenaries working for a greedy and ruthless land baron trying to force them off the land he covets, seven gifted but flawed mercenaries are hired by the community to protect them from the land baron’s hired guns.”

“But as the team embeds itself in the community, preparing to defend them against overwhelming odds, they are all forced to grapple with an essential question: is the use of violence acceptable to defend a people whose faith is based on non-violence?” the logline continues. “The series takes a deep dive into the stories behind each of the Seven; what’s at stake for them, and why they choose to take on this mission. Like the original, this updated take on the classic story explores themes of honor, sacrifice, and redemption, focusing on morality, faith, and the cost of courage.”

The actors and their characters are (from left to right): Steve McQueen as Vin; James Coburn as Britt; Horst Buchholz as Chico; Yul Brynner as Chris Adams; Brad Dexter as Harry Luck; Robert Vaughn as Lee; Charles Bronson as Bernardo O’Reilly.

“Tim Kring is a master storyteller,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Tim, Donald De Line, Larry Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman have crafted a series that delivers the energy of a classic western, honors the legacy of the original film, and reasserts its timeless themes of the power of unity against oppression and flawed heroes finding redemption by helping those who can’t help themselves.”

Released in 1960, The Magnificent Seven was directed by John Sturges, who also produced the flick. It starred Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, James Coburn, and Horst Buchholz and is regarded as redefining the Western genre.